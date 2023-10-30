HamberMenu
1,254 students eligible to get degrees at Nitte (Deemed to be University) convocation on November 4

Honorary doctorate to be presented to former Lokayukta N. Santosh Hegde and Shashikiran Shetty, chairman, Board of Governors, Indian Institute of Management, Mumbai

October 30, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
M.S. Moodithaya, Vice-Chancellor of the Nitte (Deemed to be University), speaking at a press conference, in Mangaluru on Monday, October 30.

M.S. Moodithaya, Vice-Chancellor of the Nitte (Deemed to be University), speaking at a press conference, in Mangaluru on Monday, October 30. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

As many as 1,254 candidates are eligible to get their degrees at the 13th convocation of Nitte (Deemed to be University) to be held at Nitte Grounds on K.S. Hegde Medical Academy campus at Deralakatte, on the outskirts of Mangaluru, on November 4, according to its Vice-Chancellor M.S. Moodithaya.

Addressing press persons here on October 30, he said that the eligible candidates include 822 undergraduate students, 397 postgraduate students, seven postgraduate diploma students, 25 doctoral degree (Ph.D.) candidates and three candidates with fellowship. The candidates are from the faculties of medicine, dental sciences, pharmacy, nursing, physiotherapy, biological sciences, allied health sciences, humanities and architecture. In addition, 31 university toppers will receive gold medals in recognition of their academic excellence.

He said that the Honoris Causa (honorary doctorate) will be conferred to former Lokayukta and former Supreme Court judge N. Santhosh Hegde for his contribution to the legal profession and Shashikiran Shetty, chairman, Board of Governors, Indian Institute of Management, Mumbai who is also the Founder and chairman of Allcargo Logistics Ltd. for his achievements in the business sector. His company has presence in 180 countries.

Mr. Moodithaya said that Omid Ansary, Executive Director for International Affairs, Pennsylvania State University at Harrisburg, U.S., will deliver the convocation address in the presence of N. Vinaya Hegde, Chancellor, Nitte (Deemed to be University), M. Shantharam Shetty, Pro-Chancellor (Hospital Management) and Vishal Hegde, Pro-Chancellor (administration).

The Vice-Chancellor said that accredited with A plus grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) the Nitte (Deemed to be University) has been placed 65th among Indian universities in the NIRF 2023 ranking.

It has tied up with 35 universities, including Pennsylvania State University, across the world for academic programmes and 25 plus Japanese companies to get exposure to its students. “The syllabi of programmes offered by the university is contemporary and industry oriented,” Mr. Moodithaya said adding that the university managed 43 institutions with about 25,000 students.

Harsha Halahalli, Registrar and Prasad B. Shetty, Controller of Examinations of the university were present.

