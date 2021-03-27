Mangaluru

1.23 kg of gold seized from man at airport

Customs sleuths seized the smuggled gold at the international airport in Mangaluru on Friday.  

The Customs sleuths on Friday arrested Ismail Ahmad, a resident of Kasaragod in Kerala, on the charge of smuggling 1.23 kg of gold at the international airport here.

According to Customs sleuths, Ahmad had concealed in his undergarments the gold in powder form mixed with solid gum.

He was also carrying gold in the form of a crude chain. A total of 1.23 kg of gold was recovered from Ahmad. It was valued at ₹ 57.14 lakh.

Ahmad was checked soon after he landed at the airport by a SpiceJet flight from Dubai. The team of sleuths was led by Deputy Commissioner Kapil Gade and it comprised Superintendents Srikanth K., Nagesh Kumar and Naveen.

