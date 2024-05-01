123 couples tie the knot at mass marriage in Dharmasthala

May 01, 2024 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - MANGALURU

In all, 123 couples tied the knot at the 52nd annual mass marriage organised by Dharmasthala Manjunatheswara Dharmothana Trust in Dharmasthala on Wednesday.

They entered into wedlock at Godhuli muhurtha at 6.45 p.m. in Amrutavarshini Sabha Bhavan. Of those who got married, 39 were inter-caste couples.

Actor Doddanna and Pattadhikari of Dharmasthala and Rajya Sabha Member D. Veerendra Heggade distributed ‘mangalasutras’ to the couples. The bridegrooms were given dhotis and shalus and the brides received sarees and blouses. The couples did a pradakshina to Manjunatha temple before entering into wedlock.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Heggade said that several people donated garlands, mangalasutras and sarees for the marriage which helped in curbing unnecessary expenditure and dowry. Mass marriage meant a simple marriage. There is a need to prevent migration of people from rural areas to urban areas, he said.

Mr. Doddanna said that parents should infuse ‘samskara’ among children. One should inculcate human values, he said.

As many as 12,777 couple entered into wedlock in mass marriage events till last year.