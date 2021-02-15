122 species of birds sighted

Asian Brown Fly Catcher

The 11th edition of Manipal Bird Day last week saw enthusiastic participation by 78 birders who were able to spot 122 species of birds at the close of the event.

Organised by Manipal Birders Group last Sunday, the annual exercise proved to be a great experience to birders who participated in large numbers while adhering to COVID-19 norms. Maintaining social distancing, wearing of face masks and use of hand sanitisers were strictly adhered to.

The day began with a Bird Walk at 6.30 a.m. when birders divided themselves into smaller groups of 10-12 members and followed 11 different trails that took them through different terrains such as hills, plains, paddy fields and wetlands. The idea was to sight as many birds as possible and record their presence in the region. By the time the walk ended at around 10 a.m., the different groups had recorded sightings of 122 species of birds.

After the walk concluded, the groups gathered at Indrali Temple for a discussion session. New and senior birders shared their experiences about the day and the highlights of what they saw. On this occasion, the formation of Manipal Birding and Conservation Trust (MBAC) was also announced. The trust will focus on conservation of trails in and around Manipal. A few butterfly hosting plants were also distributed.

Participants were given hand-painted bookmarks as a souvenir. The bird species spotted during the day included Asian Brown Fly Catcher, Black Rumped Flame Back Woodpecker, Black-headed IBIS, Orange-breasted Green Pigeon, Plum-headed Parakeet, Spur Fowl, White Browed Bulbul to name a few.

Manipal Birders Club conducts regular birding sessions every Sunday at 6.30 a.m. and visits different locations around Manipal to record birds.

Tejasvi S.Acharya from Manipal Birders Club said that sighting of Eurasian Hoopoe excited birders as they are spotting this winter migrant after a gap of two years. As many as 20 of the birders for this annual exercise, including six children, were newcomers and the rest were regulars, he said. The club for its regular Sunday outing chooses one of the 16 trails around Manipal. Interested people may visit Manipal Birders Club Facebook page.