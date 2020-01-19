Mangaluru

1.22 lakh children given Pulse Polio drops in Dakshina Kannada

Women with their newborns during the Pulse Polio drive at Lady Gochen Hospital in Mangaluru on Sunday.

Women with their newborns during the Pulse Polio drive at Lady Gochen Hospital in Mangaluru on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Kota Srinivas Poojary launches drive at Lady Goschen Hospital

As many as 1.22 lakh children aged upto five years were administered Pulse Polio drops in Dakshina Kannada on Sunday.

Kota Srinivasa Poojary, Minister in charge of Dakshina Kannada, launched the drive at Government Lady Goschen Hospital. In all, 922 booths had been opened in the district for administering the drops.

The target was to administer the drops to 1.48 lakh children.

Sindhu B. Rupesh, Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada, brought her daughter, Shreya, and R. Selvamani, Chief Executive Officer of Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat, brought his son S. Naval to Lady Goschen Hospital for administering the drops. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Poojary said that the district is free of polio cases.

The last polio case had been reported in Dakshina Kannada in 1999. The last polio case had been found in Karnataka in 2007. M. Ramakrishna Rao, District Health and Family Welfare Officer, said that health workers will visit houses on January 20 and January 21 to immunise those children left out on Sunday.

