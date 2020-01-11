Mangaluru

₹ 1.22-crore grant given to Kudroli ward: MLA

more-in

D. Vedavyasa Kamath, Mangaluru City South MLA, has said that ₹1.22-crore grant had been given for various development works for Kudroli ward as per the public’s demand after the Congress rule ended in the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC).

In a statement here, Mr. Kamath said ₹60 lakh was released from the Minorities Welfare Department while ₹10 lakh was released for road-widening at Kambala Cross near the Protestant church.

Karbal Road was improved at a cost of ₹20 lakh, he said, adding that development works near Vishranthi Nilaya Church have got ₹20 lakh grant.

He said ₹10 lakh grant, released from natural calamity funds, will be used to repair the embankment of the stormwater drain from Barke to Automatrix Apartments.

The ₹30 lakh grant given from the Chief Minister’s special grant would be used for the development of Alake market.

The MLA further said that ₹5 lakh was given for stormwater drain works, another ₹5 lakh for drain works at Kudroli, and ₹5 lakh for underground drainage works, out of the ₹15 lakh grants from the MCC common fund.

Mr. Kamath said that ₹4 lakh was provided to address drinking water problem in the ward while ₹2.5 lakh was given to fix UGD pipeline issue at Kandathpalli.

Another ₹1.5 lakh was given for drinking water pipe linking work in Kudroli, he added.

The MLA further said he has given ₹3 lakh for development works near G.T. Road Modapatla Dhoomavathi and Kallurti Panjruli Temple.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Mangaluru
Karnataka
Mangalore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 11, 2020 10:14:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/122-crore-grant-given-to-kudroli-ward-mla/article30545528.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY