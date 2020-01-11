₹ 1.22-crore grant given to Kudroli ward: MLA

D. Vedavyasa Kamath, Mangaluru City South MLA, has said that ₹1.22-crore grant had been given for various development works for Kudroli ward as per the public’s demand after the Congress rule ended in the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC).

In a statement here, Mr. Kamath said ₹60 lakh was released from the Minorities Welfare Department while ₹10 lakh was released for road-widening at Kambala Cross near the Protestant church.

Karbal Road was improved at a cost of ₹20 lakh, he said, adding that development works near Vishranthi Nilaya Church have got ₹20 lakh grant.

He said ₹10 lakh grant, released from natural calamity funds, will be used to repair the embankment of the stormwater drain from Barke to Automatrix Apartments.

The ₹30 lakh grant given from the Chief Minister’s special grant would be used for the development of Alake market.

The MLA further said that ₹5 lakh was given for stormwater drain works, another ₹5 lakh for drain works at Kudroli, and ₹5 lakh for underground drainage works, out of the ₹15 lakh grants from the MCC common fund.

Mr. Kamath said that ₹4 lakh was provided to address drinking water problem in the ward while ₹2.5 lakh was given to fix UGD pipeline issue at Kandathpalli.

Another ₹1.5 lakh was given for drinking water pipe linking work in Kudroli, he added.

The MLA further said he has given ₹3 lakh for development works near G.T. Road Modapatla Dhoomavathi and Kallurti Panjruli Temple.