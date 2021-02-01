120 give undertaking at rowdy parade

MANGALURU

01 February 2021 00:39 IST

In continued efforts to rein in anti-social elements, a parade of accused involved in murder, attempt to murder and other such criminal activities was organised in the Surathkal Police limits near the city on Sunday.

The rowdy parade came to be organised a day after area the police familiarisation march conducted by Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar and other police personnel in Ganeshpura and other areas in Surathkal.

