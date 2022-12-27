12-yr-old student dies in road accident

December 27, 2022 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - MANGALURU

A 12-year-old boy died in a serial accident involving a car, a scooter and an autorickshaw on the busy road near Mudipu Junior College on the outskirts of the city on Tuesday, December 27.

The Mangaluru Traffic South police gave the name of the deceased as H. Karthik, 12, a resident of Shenarabail house in Pajeer, Bantwal taluk.

The police said the incident occurred at the time of closure of government school and college in area. Karthik was among the students walking by the roadside to the bus stop.

Around 4.10 p.m., a car tried to overtake a bus from the left side and hit a barricade. The barricade was dragged further to hit an autorickshaw, a motorcycle and lastly Karthik. Karthik fell on the road and died on the spot, the police said.

The police recovered the footage of the CCTV installed at the spot that has captured the whole accident.

On the compliant by Abdul Rehman, the owner of the car, the police arrested car driver Dharnappa, a resident of Mudipu. He has been accused of offences punishable under Sections 279, 304 (A) of Indian Penal Code and under Section 134 (A) and (B) of Indian Motor Vehicles Act.