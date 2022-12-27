ADVERTISEMENT

12-yr-old student dies in road accident

December 27, 2022 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A 12-year-old boy died in a serial accident involving a car, a scooter and an autorickshaw on the busy road near Mudipu Junior College on the outskirts of the city on Tuesday, December 27.

The Mangaluru Traffic South police gave the name of the deceased as H. Karthik, 12, a resident of Shenarabail house in Pajeer, Bantwal taluk.

The police said the incident occurred at the time of closure of government school and college in area. Karthik was among the students walking by the roadside to the bus stop.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Around 4.10 p.m., a car tried to overtake a bus from the left side and hit a barricade. The barricade was dragged further to hit an autorickshaw, a motorcycle and lastly Karthik. Karthik fell on the road and died on the spot, the police said.

The police recovered the footage of the CCTV installed at the spot that has captured the whole accident.

On the compliant by Abdul Rehman, the owner of the car, the police arrested car driver Dharnappa, a resident of Mudipu. He has been accused of offences punishable under Sections 279, 304 (A) of Indian Penal Code and under Section 134 (A) and (B) of Indian Motor Vehicles Act.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US