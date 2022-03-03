12 new cases in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada

Dakshina Kannada reported six new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. With 26 patients discharged, the number of active cases stood at 58. Test positivity rate (TPR) was put at 0.29%.

A fine of ₹1,15,76,080 has so far been collected in 95,914 cases of norms violation in the district.

With 9,999 people getting the vaccine on Thursday, the total number of vaccinated reached 34.71 lakh. Of these, 18 lakh have taken the first dose and 16.23 lakh their second. As many as 47,248 people have taken the precautionary dose.

In Udupi district, six new cases were reported and all the six patients are symptomatic. With 10 patients discharged, the number of active cases stood at 76. TPR was put at 0.6%.

There are three patients in the general ward, two in the high dependency unit, five in ICU without ventilators and two patients in ICU with ventilators.

As many as 2,882 people were vaccinated in the district on Thursday taking the total to 20.42 lakh. Of these, 10.51 lakh have taken their first dose and 9.47 lakh their second. And, 43,784 people have taken the precautionary dose.