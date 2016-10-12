12 held on the charge of illegal sand extraction

Two separate city police teams raided two alleged illegal sand extraction sites and arrested 12 persons for extracting sand without valid permission.

The team comprising personnel from the Central Crime Branch raided a site near Kulur bridge and seized two lorries that were filled with sand. They also seized the two boats reportedly used for illegal extraction of sand. They arrested six persons. Another team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (South) Shruthi N.S. raided a place near Jeppinamogaru and seized two lorries and a earth mover used for illegal extraction of sand. They also arrested six persons, according to an official statement.

The District Sand Monitoring Committee had granted permits to 425 people to extract sand from 19 sand bars in the Coastal Regulatory Zone areas in Dakshina Kannada. The permit holders had been asked to follow guidelines namely deploying conventional boats for extraction of sand in a manual way as prescribed by the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests. They had been warned of legal action if the guidelines are not followed.