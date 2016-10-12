12 held on the charge of illegal sand extraction

Two separate city police teams raided two alleged illegal sand extraction sites and arrested 12 persons for extracting sand without valid permission.
The team comprising personnel from the Central Crime Branch raided a site near Kulur bridge and seized two lorries that were filled with sand. They also seized the two boats reportedly used for illegal extraction of sand. They arrested six persons. Another team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (South) Shruthi N.S. raided a place near Jeppinamogaru and seized two lorries and a earth mover used for illegal extraction of sand. They also arrested six persons, according to an official statement.
The District Sand Monitoring Committee had granted permits to 425 people to extract sand from 19 sand bars in the Coastal Regulatory Zone areas in Dakshina Kannada. The permit holders had been asked to follow guidelines namely deploying conventional boats for extraction of sand in a manual way as prescribed by the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests. They had been warned of legal action if the guidelines are not followed.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism