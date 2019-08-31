12-ft high Ganesh idol made out of currency notes of 21 countries

On the eve of the Ganesh Chathurthi festival, three artists of Manipal Sand Heart Team have created a 12-ft tall idol of Lord Ganesh using currency notes of 21 countries, here.

Srinath Manipal, Venki Palimar and Ravi Hirebettu are the three artists.

They have named the idol as “Vishwa Dhanadheepa Ganesha”.

While most of the currency notes used are from India, the rest of the currency notes are of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, China, Afghanistan, Bhutan, UAE, the U.S., Israel and other countries. The currency notes have been joined together in an artistic manner to create the idol.

This team of three artists had earlier made Ganesh idols out of handmade paper, handloom items, biscuits and pulses during the previous Ganesh Chathurthi festivals.

This idol of Lord Ganesh made out of currency notes would be displayed at a business establishment on the Vidya Samudra Road near Old Gitanjali Theatre at 10.30 a.m. on Saturday.