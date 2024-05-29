GIFT a SubscriptionGift
12 from Karnataka take part ISRO’s YUVIKA programme

Updated - May 29, 2024 11:50 pm IST

Published - May 29, 2024 11:16 pm IST - MANGALURU, MAY 29:

The Hindu Bureau
Moulya Y.R. Jain, Class 10 student from Excellent English Medium School, Moodbidri, receiving the certificate for participation in ISRO’s Yuvika young scientist programme from ISRO Chairman S. Somanath recently

Moulya Y.R. Jain, Class 10 student from Excellent English Medium School, Moodbidri, receiving the certificate for participation in ISRO’s Yuvika young scientist programme from ISRO Chairman S. Somanath recently | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Moulya Y.R. Jain from Excellent English Medium School in Moodbidri was among the 12 Class 10 students from Karnataka who took part in the Indian Space Research Organisation’s YUVIKA young scientist programme. This programme aims to impart basic knowledge on space technology, space science and space applications and expose students to emerging trends in space science and technology.

Ms. Moulya was the lone student from the state syllabus teaching schools to be selected for the programme. The other students selected fwere Anirudh Singh, K.S. Priyanka, Amruth Bhat, Prateek Bagri, Yashwardhan Singh, K.T. Manvitha, K. Thrayee Bhat, Adithya Chetan Gudavi, S.B. Kishan and K.N. Yashwanth.

In a press release, ISRO said selection of students is based on marks obtained in Class 8 exam (50%); performance in online quiz (10%); participation in science fair held at school, district, state and above levels in last three years (2/ 5/10%); Rank in school, district, state and above level Olympiad in the last three years (2/4/5%); Scouts and Guides/NCC/NSS Memberships in last three years (5%); and study in village/rural school located in panchayat area (15%).

The programme was held between May 13 and 24 in seven ISRO centres namely U. R. Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), Bengaluru; Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, Thiruvananthapuram; Satish Dhavan Space Centre., Sriharikota; National Remote Sensing Centre, Hyderabad; Indian Institute of Remote Sensing, Dehradun; Space Applications Centre, Ahmedabad; and North-Eastern Space Applications Centre, Shillong. The valedictory of the programme was held at URSC on May 25 in which ISRO Chairman S. Somanath took part.

Karnataka / Mangalore / school / students / space programme / science and technology

