12 deaths, 275 new cases in DK and Udupi

MANGALURU

01 August 2020 21:37 IST

While 12 COVID-19 patients with comorbidities died, 275 new cases were reported in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi on Saturday.

Six persons died in Dakshia Kannada and this took the number of COVID-19 deaths to 159. As many as 139 persons tested positive. Of this, 91 were from Mangaluru, 19 from Bantwal, 14 from Belthangady and nine from Puttur. With discharge of 54 persons, the number of active cases rose to 3,008, said a bulletin from the Dakshina Kannada district administration.

With 136 new cases, the active cases in Udupi rose to 1,811. Of the 136, 65 were from Udupi, 37 from Kundapura, 33 from Karkala, and one from Davangere.

Advertising

Advertising

Six COVID-19 positive patients, who had comorbidities, died and this took total number of deaths in Udupi to 35.