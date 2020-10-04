MangaluruMANGALURU 04 October 2020 00:18 IST
12 dead, 416 COVID-19 cases in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi
Nine COVID-19 patients with co-morbidities died while 258 new cases were detected in Dakshina Kannada on Saturday. With the discharge of 344 patients, the active cases in the district rose to 5,744.
So far, ₹5.3 lakh has been collected as fine from 4,361 persons for not wearing face masks, said the bulletin issued by the district administration.
In Udupi, three patients with co-morbidities died and 158 new cases were detected. As many as 297 patients were discharged and the active cases in the district went up to 1,973.
