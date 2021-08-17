Mangaluru

12 arrested for hunting wild boar

The SBBL guns and other equipment seized by the police in Moodbidri.  

The city police arrested 12 persons accused of illegally hunting two wild boar near Guddeyangadi in Kodyadka of Puttige village of Moodbidri police station limits.

The arrested persons are John C. Menezes, Shrinivas, Guruprasad, Joel Anil D’Souza, Ajay, Sanath, Harish Poojary, Mohan Gowda, Nonayya, Vinay Poojary, Ramesh, and Ganesh, all residents of Moodbidri taluk.

The police seized two dead wild boar, 4 SBBL guns and equipment including nets, knives, machetes, a gas cylinder, gas burner, table, and 12 mobile phones. They also seized two cars used by the accused.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar said the arrested persons have been accused of misusing weaponsmeant to protect crops from predators, for hunting. Apart from going hunting themselves, they were also hunting wild boar and other wild animals for other people in protected forest areas near Moodbidri. An investigation was on to find about their alleged involvement in other crimes.


