116 kg of plastic items seized in two days in Mangaluru

Continuing the drive against plastic items in the city, Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) officials seized 116.37 kg of plastic and collected ₹48,550 as fines from 76 establishments on Wednesday and Thursday.

According to Madhu S. Manohar, environment engineer at the corporation the raids were conducted in Hamilton Circle, Lalbagh, Valencia, Pumpwell, Bendoor, Karangalpady, Bejai and Surathkal areas over the two days. The corporation raided 67 shops on Thursday and collected a total of ₹36,750 in fines from them. It seized 83.37 kg of plastic. On Wednesday, it raided nine shops and collected ₹11,800 as fines, seizing 33 kg of plastic.

When the drive was launched on Tuesday, it had seized 113 kg of plastic and collected ₹22,850 in fines. In all, four teams have been formed to conduct the raids.

The National Green Tribunal’s State-level committee has directed government agencies to implement the plastic ban notification in the State strictly from this month. The State government had constituted the committee on February 13 this year following the NGT order on January 16.

The committee, in its August 28 circular to government agencies, had said that even after several government orders, there was no substantial enforcement of provisions of plastic ban orders by enforcing authorities all over the State. The urban local bodies have not enforced the provisions of the plastic ban notification and the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016 notified by the Union government.