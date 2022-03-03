115 Olive Ridley hatchlings join the sea

Olive Ridley hatchlings making their way to the Arabian Sea in Kodi, Kundapur of Udupi district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

As many as 115 Olive Ridley hatchlings joined the Arabian Sea on the Kodi Beach in Kundapur, Udupi district, the highest ever so far.

The Forest Department, along with volunteers from FSL India, Reef Watch Marine Conservation and local fishermen, had released 74 hatchlings during the second week in February at the same location. The highest number of hatchlings joining the sea so far was 114 and the latest number beats that by one, according to local fishermen.

Dinesh Sarang from FSL said that the hatchlings began coming out of their eggs at around 9 p.m. on Monday and the last hatchling made its way to the sea by 10.15 p.m. Volunteers and forest personnel did not touch the hatchlings but they kept constant watch on their movement towards the sea.

There are still five more nests of Olive Ridleys along the Kodi Beach and volunteers as well as personnel are keeping a close watch, particularly during nights, on them, Mr. Sarang said.

Another nest, the seventh, having over 100 eggs was found in Kodi by local fishermen Babu Mogaveera and Lakshman Kharvi, he noted.

Range Forest Officer Prabhakar Kulal, personnel Hastha Shetty and Ranjith Kumar and others were present.