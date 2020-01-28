1,100 buses ferry peopleto pro-CAA meet venue

Life was affected to some extent in the city on Monday evening as around 1,100 private and KSRTC buses were deployed for the “Jana Jagruti Samavesha” held in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act at Goldfinch Grounds in Kuloor on Monday.

People started coming to the ground in buses from different parts of the district and also Udupi at around 4 p.m.

Some had even climbed over the top of the buses ferrying people to the ground. With more people coming in their own vehicles, the police and BJP volunteers had a tough time regulating the entry of these vehicles into the ground.

Following the end of the programme, people had to walk a long distance to catch autorickshaws and reach their houses.

The movement of KSRTC and private city buses had practically stopped in the evening. Movement of vehicles towards Udupi was affected for nearly two hours because of traffic jam.

Several private schools had suspended classes early to avoid inconvenience to students.