110 tonnes of waste collected from St. Mary’s Island

St. Mary’s Island in Udupi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

St. Mary’s Island in Udupi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

With boat services between Malpe beach in Udupi to St. Mary’s Island resuming on October 5, about 110 tonnes of waste was collected from the island in a cleaning drive held before allowing visitors to the island.

According to Sudesh Shetty, leaseholder of Malpe beach development activities, waste collected included fishing net, plastic materials, and logs. Grass cutting in prime location was also done for the tourists’ convenience and a 300 m walkway was created.

Separate toilets for men and women have been renovated and a changing room has been readied.

ADVERTISEMENT

To ensure the safety of tourists, a swimming zone has been earmarked on the northeast side of the island. Four watch towers have been erected on different locations. Five spots have been declared as danger zones with alert boards and flags have been placed.

Safety jackets, lifebuoy, first aid, and rope fixed with floats have been hung on six locations. ATV power bikes for patrolling fixed with sirens are in place to ensure safety, he said.

With the death of five students off the island in April this year, the district administration has stressed on safety and improved facilities for tourists.

Mr. Shetty said in a statement that tourists were being screened for carrying plastic items, food items wrapped in plastic, alcohol and other substances, and only baby food and medicine are being allowed.

Food carried in steel vessels or plates will be allowed. Tourists should follow safety rules as swimming in the identified zone is only allowed. As rocks are slippery, walking on them has been barred. Tourists are not allowed to carry any shells and plant seeds while returning from the island as they belong to the island.

For any violation, a fine of ₹500 will be imposed.