11-yr-old police dog dies

Special Correspondent MANGALURU
September 03, 2022 23:47 IST

Geeta

Eleven-year-old Geeta, a member of the Mangaluru City Police dog squad, died on Saturday.

Geeta, a Labrador Retriever, was born in May 2011. It joined the city police dog squad three months later. It underwent one-year-long training at the facility in Bengaluru City Armed Reserve (South). Her handler was Armed Head Constable Harish.

Geeta was involved explosive detection during visits by VIPs and other occasions. It was unwell since last few days, the police said.

It will be cremated with honours at the City Armed Reserve grounds on Sunday at 8 a.m.

