11 students of Kanachur Institute arrested on the charge of ragging

The accused, all from Kerala, forced five from the first year to have a hair cut and remove their moustache

The Ullal Police have arrested 11 B.Sc (Physiotherapy) and B.Sc (Nursing) students from Kanachur Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) on the charge of ragging five first year B.Sc (Physiotherapy) students of the institute.

The victims and the accused are all from Kerala, the police said. The police gave the names of the arrested students as Mohammed Shamos (19), Asin Babu (19), both from Kozhikode; Akshay K.S. (19), Robin Biju (20), Alwyn Joey (19), Jerome Cyril (19), all from Kottayam; Abdul Ananas (21), Jayfin Roichanna (19), both from Kasaragod; Mohammed Suraj (19) from Pathanamthita; Zubin Mehroof (21), Abdul Basit (19), both from Mallapuram.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar told reporters here on Thursday that the arrested students had asked first year students to have a hair cut and remove their moustache.

They had forced some students to count matchsticks in a matchbox and made other students to measure the room using matchsticks.

Those who refused to follow their orders were assaulted and locked in a room.

The first year students were threatened against reporting this to the management and others.

The five students reported the act to the representatives of the institute management who filed a complaint against 18 students.

The police investigated and found that 11 of them were involved in it.

Apart from invoking Sections 323 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code, the police booked the 11 students under Section 116 of the Karnataka Education Act also.

Asking students not to get involved in ragging, which will harm their careers, Mr. Kumar asked such victims to report such incidents either to the management or their teachers or the police.

“There is zero tolerance for ragging and we will swiftly act on complaints,” he said.

Last month, Mangaluru Rural Police arrested nine second and final year pharmacy students from Srinivasa College of Pharmacy on the charge of abuse and assault involving a first year pharmacy student.