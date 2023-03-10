11 persons with criminal record externed from Dakshina Kannada

March 10, 2023 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - MANGALURU

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravi Kumar ordered externment of 11 persons with criminal records from Dakshina Kannada to maintain peace and order during the forthcoming Assembly elections. These 11 persons have been externed for six months from March 6.

In a press release, Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Vikram Amathe identified the externed persons as Nazeer Kunigal of Goltamajalu village in Bantwal taluk, Ibrahim Khaleel of Arkula village in Mangaluru taluk, Jayaraj Rai of Badagannuru village in Puttur taluk, Ibrahim of Kabaka village in Puttur taluk, Hakeem Kornadka of Kemminje village of Puttur taluk, Roshan of Kudmaru village in Kadaba taluk, Prasad of Savanuru village in Kabaka taluk, Aboobacker Siddiq of Nekkiladi village in Puttur taluk, B.S. Ubaid of Uppinangady village in Puttur taluk, Taslim of Tannirupanta village in Belthangady taluk, and D. Kiran Kumar of Shishila village in Belthangady taluk.

Mr. Amathe said the order by Mr. Kumar of externing the 11 persons under the provisions of Karnataka Police Act, 1963, was based on his report.

Mr. Amathe told The Hindu that these 11 persons were involved in bodily crimes namely murder, attempt to murder, grievous assault and other serious crimes, including peddling of cannabis and other narcotic drugs.

These 11 persons have been asked to report on a regular basis to police stations outside the district where they are staying. “If they fail to do so and are found in Dakshina Kannada during the period, the police will take serious view of the violation and can invoke Goonda (The Karnataka Prevention of Dangereous Activities of Booleggers, Drug Offenders, Gamblers, Goondas, Immoral Traffic Offenders and Slum Grabbers) Act, 1985,” he said.