11 deaths in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada

29 July 2020 21:32 IST

As many as 11 COVID-19-affected persons and having co-morbidities died, while 381 tested positive in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi on Wednesday.

The Dakshina Kannada district administration on Wednesday announced the death of seven persons. While a 52-year-old man from Padubidri in Udupi district passed away here on Monday, the remaining, including a 66-year-old man from Dharwad and a 66-year-old man from Karwar, died here on Tuesday. The total number of such fatalities in Dakshina Kannada has reached 123.

Of the 208 who tested positive for COVID-19, 75 had influenza like illness and 65 were primary contacts of COVID-19 positive patients. Contact tracing in 58 cases is on. As many as 118 persons were discharged. In all, 2,715 COVID-19 positive persons are under treatment.

In Udupi, two persons each died on July 27 and July 28 taking the toll to 25. With 173 new cases on Wednesday, the number of active cases in Udupi rose to 1,547. As many as 33 persons were discharged.