11 COVID-19 deaths in twin districts

MANGALURU

02 February 2022 01:07 IST

Dakshina Kannada reported seven COVID-19 deaths and 322 new cases on Tuesday.

With 731 patients discharged following treatment, the number of active cases stood at 3,538. Test positivity rate (TPR) was put at 5.96%.

Udupi district reported four deaths and 230 new cases. With 984 patients discharged, the number of active cases in the district stood at 3,721. TPR was put at 12.6 %.

