11 arrested for assaulting Congress activist in Byndoor

Published - October 24, 2024 08:36 pm IST - MANGALURU

The police say the attack was a result of rivalry that Poojary had with accused persons, including Vishwanath Padukone

The Hindu Bureau

The Udupi police arrested 11 persons allegedly involved in the assault of Byndoor Block Congress president Srikant Poojary Hadavu and his friends, near Mahavishnu Temple, at Hadavu village in Byndoor taluk of Udupi district on October 18.

The Gangolli police said a case is also booked against two minors, against whom proceedings will be initiated under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection) Act. The police seized an unlicensed firearm and four two-wheelers from the arrested persons.

Around 7 p.m. on October 18, a group of around 20 people holding weapons attacked Srikant Poojary and his friends near Vishnumurthy temple. As Poojary started to run, one among the group threatened him holding an unlicensed firearm on his head, and further assaulted him. A few of Poojary’s friends were also injured in the incident.

The police said the attack resulted from Poojary’s rivalry with accused persons, including Vishwanath Padukone.

