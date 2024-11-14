1,052 graduates to receive degrees during Nitte convocation on Saturday

Nitte (deemed-to-be-university) will give degrees to 1,052 graduates during the 14th convocation at the KSHEMA grounds on the Deralakatte campus in Mangaluru on Saturday.

Talking to reporters here on Wednesday, Nitte Vice-Chancellor M.S. Moodithaya said of the 1,052 graduates, 163 are from the medical stream, 147 from dental, 209 from pharmacy, 143 from nursing, 85 from physiotherapy, 146 from allied health sciences, 14 from humanities, 49 from biological sciences, 41 from architecture, 15 from speech and hearing, and six from business administration.

As many as 34 persons will receive degrees for their doctorate thesis.

Mr. Moodithaya said 11 Nitte gold medals, 11 endowment gold medals, and 72 merit certificates will also be awarded on the occasion.

Surgeon Vice-Admiral Arti Sarin, Director-General of Armed Forces Medical Services will deliver the convocation address.

Nitte Chancellor N. Vinaya Hegde, Pro Chancellors M. Shantharam Shetty and Vishal Hegde, and Registrar Harsha Halahalli will take part in the event.

Nitte, he said, runs multi-disciplinary courses in 36 institutions in campuses in Nitte in Udupi district, Mangaluru, and Benglauru. In the next three years it will expand its reach to have offshore campuses abroad.

Nitte has been getting foreign students and presently 10 students are pursuing their doctorate. With change in the curriculum and evaluation methods, Nitte students are getting attracted by institutions in Japan, Singapore, and European countries, he said.