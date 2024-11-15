1,000 athletes to take part in Inter University Cross Country Championship at Uppinangady on November 19

Nearly 1,000 athletes from 150 universities will take part in the All India Inter-University Men’s Cross Country Championship that will be organised in Uppinangady in Dakshina Kannada on November 19.

The host Mangalore University will conduct the event, in association with the Government First Grade College, Uppinangady. In addition to 1,000 athletes, 500 officials will take part in this event.

The college’s Physical Education Director Praveen Kumar said the run will start from the college ground at 4 p.m. The athletes will run around Uppinangady market and pass through the Hirebandady Road. The run will end in the college ground around 5 p.m. There are prizes for top three athletes and also for the top four university teams. As many as six athletes from each university will take part in the run. The event will be conducted under the directions of Association of Indian Universities, he said.

Second event in Uppinangady

This is the second national event conducted by the Government First Grade College in Uppiangady. In January 2023, the college conducted Inter-University Ball Badminton championship.

Mr. Kumar said the college received good support of from College Development Committee members and residents in conducting national events. Locals are working tirelessly and offering wholesome support for the smooth conduct of the cross-country event.

He said accommodation arrangements for participants have been made at eight institutions in Uppinangady.

Women’s race in Moodbidri

Nearly 900 athletes will take part in the Inter-University Women’s Cross Country Race in Moodbidri, which will be conducted by Alva’s College, on November 20.

Alvas College Physical Education Director Tilak Shetty said the institution will conduct the event for the fourth time. The run will start from Shambhavi hostel, near Krishi Siri grounds of the campus. The runners will run to Alangar and run on the bypass road to reach Swaraj Maidan. The participants will then go to Gandhinagar and end the run at the Krishi Siri ground.

Mangalore University Physical Education Director Gerald Santosh D’Souza said the university’s men and women teams were champions in the inter-university cross country race held in Nanded, Maharashtra, in 2023.