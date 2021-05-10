100 ventilators for Dakshina Kannada

MANGALURU

10 May 2021 19:59 IST

Member of Parliament and State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Monday said that Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has agreed to provide 100 ventilators to Dakshina Kannada district in view of the increasing number of COVID-19 positive cases.

A statement from his office here said that Mr. Kateel had appealed to the Chief Minister to provide the ventilators. The sanctioned ventilators would be installed at government hospitals in the district, the statement said. The MP thanked Mr. Yediyurappa for his gesture.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kateel provided ₹2.5 crore of this year’s MP Area Development Fund to the Dakshina Kannada district administration towards combating COVID-19. The amount should be used to procure medical equipment and other items necessary to fight the pandemic, he has told the administration.

