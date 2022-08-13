100-m-long national flag to be unveiled at Chitrapura beach in Mangaluru

Special Correspondent MANGALURU
August 13, 2022 00:09 IST

Mangaluru City North unit of the BJP will unveil a 100-m-long national flag at Chitrapura beach at 3 p.m. on Sunday as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration.

It will also organise a ‘dosa camp’ at the beach on the day to distribute free food to the visitors. A music programme, including singing of patriotic and devotional songs, has been organised.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the party held at Chitrapura on Friday. Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharat Shetty presided over the meeting.

In addition, a series of other programmes have been organised in the jurisdiction of Mangaluru City North Assembly constituency.

The mahila morcha of the party will hold a padayatra from Bondel to Kavoor Junction at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Mary Hill Junction to Padavinangady will be beautified at 6.30 p.m.

A procession with portraits of freedom fighters will be held at Surathkal at 5 p.m. on Saturday. A silent procession with the national flag will be taken out from Sasihitlu beach to Baikampady in the evening.

Padayatras will be organised at 10 a.m. on August 15 from Kavoor Junction to the BJP’s office in Kavoor, from Hanuman Mandir to Vivekananda College at Badaga Edapadavu. In addition, a padayatra will also be taken out at Surathkal on the day.

