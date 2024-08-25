10 wagon loads of cement from Andhra Pradesh arrive at Ullal railway station goods shed

A goods train carrying 10 wagon loads of cement from Andhra Pradesh arrived at the Ullal railway station goods shed on Saturday. The consignment generated a revenue of ₹8,44,753 for Railways.

The train departed from Ultratech (UCLJ) siding near Gooty, Andhra Pradesh, on August 21, a release from the Palakkad division of Southern Railway said.

Southern Railway on November 16, 2023 notified the opening of the new goods shed at Ullal to handle all kinds of goods traffic, except coal, petroleum products, and coke.

The Ullal shed was developed to ease congestion in the heart of the Mangaluru city by relocating freight unloading activities from the Bunder goods shed. The facility includes a converted ballast storage line capable of handling full-length rakes (42 BCN wagons) and a platform approximately 650 metres long and 15 metres wide for efficient unloading.

The relocation of goods operations to Ullal offers multiple benefits, particularly for the agricultural, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in Dakshina Kannada. The availability of this facility provides manufacturers and businesses in the region with a streamlined transportation network, facilitating quicker and more cost-effective access to the market.

Goods arriving at the Ullal shed can be directly dispatched to dealers’ godowns in Panambur, Baikampady, Maroli, and other locations, reducing traffic congestion and minimising pollution caused by heavy trucks moving in the city.

With an investment of ₹ 2.5 crore, the Ullal goods shed is expected to play a vital role in supporting the economic growth of the region, the release added.