Mangaluru

10 students of nursing college test positive

In all, 10 students have tested positive for COVID-19 at a nursing college in Valachil, on the outskirts of the city, in two days.

Of these, two cases were reported on Thursday and eight students tested positive on Friday, according to Dakshina Kannada District COVID-19 Nodal Officer H. Ashok.

The college has been declared as a containment zone and classes have been suspended for a week, he said and added that all those who tested positive are from Kerala. Swab samples of 374 students from the college have been collected for testing and two nursing officers have been deputed for monitoring the process.

“All students who tested positive have been isolated in the institution. The Health Department is monitoring the overall situation,” he said.

The management of the college has taken all preventive measures according to the instructions given by the Health Department, the Nodal Officer said.


