10 policemen test positive

MANGALURU

26 April 2021 23:09 IST

As many as 10 police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19. Two of them are undergoing treatment in a hospital, said Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar here on Monday.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Kumar said of the 10 police personnel, six are those who have received both doses of vaccine. The two who are in hospital have co-morbidities. The remaining eight personnel were in home isolation.

Mr. Kumar said that so far 95% of police personnel have received their first dose of vaccine and about 60% have received the second dose.

Regular calls are being made to those in hospital and those in home isolation from the family members and also from the police control room. “I too call them frequently. There is nothing to worry and they are on the path of recovery,” he said.