₹ 10 lakh each to kin of seven missing fishermen

Women and Child Welfare Minister Jaimala said on Friday that the State government had decided to give a compensation of ₹ 10 lakh each to the next of kin of the seven fishermen onboard the fishing boat, Suvarna Tribhuja, which went missing off the Malvan Coast on December 15, 2018.

While the wreckage of Suvarna Tribhuja was traced 33 km off Malvan Coast in Maharashtra, the seven fishermen still remain missing. Of the seven fishermen, two are from Udupi and the others from Uttara Kannada district.

The missing fishermen are: Chandrashekhar Kotian (40), owner and captain of the boat, Damodar Salian (40), both from Udupi, Laxman (45), Sathisha (35), Harish (28), Ramesh (30) from Kumta, and Ravi (27) from Manki in Uttara Kannada.

Speaking to presspersons here on Friday, Ms. Jaimala said that of the ₹ 10 lakh compensation, ₹ 6 lakh would be from the Fishermen Distress Relief Fund and the balance Rs. 4 lakh would be paid from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

This had been decided at a meeting in Bengaluru recently.

A sum of ₹ 10 lakh each would be paid after the kin of the seven missing fishermen submit indemnity bonds and other necessary records, she said.

The State government, as an immediate measure, gave a compensation of ₹ 1 lakh each to the next of kin of the seven fishermen in January this year, Ms. Jaimala said.

To a query, Ms. Jaimala said that the State government would write to the Union government to also provide compensation to the kin of the seven missing fishermen.