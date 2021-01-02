10 from coastal districts get CM’s Medal

MANGALURU

02 January 2021 00:30 IST

As many as 10 policemen serving in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts are among the 121 conferred with the Chief Minister’s Medal.

They are: Deputy Superintendent of Police S.V. Dilip from District Armed Reserve, Uttara Kannada; Circle Police Inspector (CPI) T.D. Nagaraj from Bantwal, Dakshina Kannada; CPI Anantha Padmanabha from Brahmavar, Udupi; Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) Kabbal Raj from Central Crime Branch, Mangaluru; PSI A. Purushottama from CID Forest Cell, Mangaluru; Civil Head Constable (CHC) Venkatesh Nayak from Belthangady Circle, Dakshina Kannada; CHC V. Shivanand from Udupi Traffic Police Station; CHC B. Shivanand from Malpe Police Station; Head Constable Gopalakrishna from Kavoor Police Station, Mangaluru; and Civil Police Constable Lokesh A. Arashinaguppi from Honnavar Police Station, Uttara Kannada.

