10 from coastal districts get CM’s Medal
As many as 10 policemen serving in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts are among the 121 conferred with the Chief Minister’s Medal.
They are: Deputy Superintendent of Police S.V. Dilip from District Armed Reserve, Uttara Kannada; Circle Police Inspector (CPI) T.D. Nagaraj from Bantwal, Dakshina Kannada; CPI Anantha Padmanabha from Brahmavar, Udupi; Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) Kabbal Raj from Central Crime Branch, Mangaluru; PSI A. Purushottama from CID Forest Cell, Mangaluru; Civil Head Constable (CHC) Venkatesh Nayak from Belthangady Circle, Dakshina Kannada; CHC V. Shivanand from Udupi Traffic Police Station; CHC B. Shivanand from Malpe Police Station; Head Constable Gopalakrishna from Kavoor Police Station, Mangaluru; and Civil Police Constable Lokesh A. Arashinaguppi from Honnavar Police Station, Uttara Kannada.