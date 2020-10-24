10 fishermen from Tamil Nadu arrested

The Malpe Police on Friday arrested 10 fishermen from Tamil Nadu on the charge of assaulting fishermen who objected to them for fishing using lights near the Malpe Fishing Harbour.

According to the police, the fishermen from Tamil Nadu, who were on the fishing boat, “Indian”, were indulging in fishing using lights about 10 nautical miles from the fishing harbour on Thursday.

Fishermen from Malpe on the boat, “Makara Sankranti”, objected to the action by the Tamil Nadu fishermen. The enraged Tamil Nadu fishermen assaulted the fishermen on “Makara Sankranti”. The Tamil Nadu fishemen were also accused of using their boat to hit “Makara Sankranti”.

On a complaint from Tandela Kishore Karkera of “Makara Sankranti”, the police arrested the 10 fishermen on Friday.They were produced before a court which remanded them to judicial custody.