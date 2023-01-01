10 eateries at Panambur beach shut over lack of trade license, poor hygiene

January 01, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - MANGALURU

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravi Kumar, who visited Panambur beach on Sunday morning, made 10 eateries temporarily close down operations after finding them preparing and serving food in unhygienic conditions and failing to produce trade license.

He also cleared the encroachment of a toilet meant for women on the beach. The toilet had been converted into a store-cum-restroom.

The DC was at the beach to participate in the beach cleaning organised by the district administration, Dakshina Kannada Union of Working Journalists, Mangaluru City Corporation, Shakthi Group of Education Institutes and Mangaluru chapter of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India.

Mr. Kumar told The Hindu that he found that cabbage and tomatoes in the store room of an eatery were half-eaten by rodents and worms.

Mr. Kumar said that he asked the Health Department authorities to conduct sample tests of food prepared by the eateries to ascertain whether they contained any contents that were harmful. Further action would be taken based on the findings of the laboratory report.

The Deputy Commissioner said that some persons from Bihar had encroached upon the toilet meant for women in the Sulabh Shouchalaya and had converted its two bathrooms, two toilets as store room-cum-rest rooms. After getting them vacated, the toilet was made operational for use by women. To mislead tourists and other visitors to the beach, they had displayed a board that the toilet was meant for VIPs.

Sources said that the persons managing the toilet were sending both women and men users to the toilet meant for men, after occupying the toilet meant for women. The Deputy Commissioner said that he also saw the sewage water from another toilet being let open to flow to the sea.

Mr. Kumar said that he found that six eateries belonged to Raj Kumar of Mumbai and Francis D’Souza was managing a shop. As per preliminary information, both of them were not locals. He was told that the remaining three shops belonged to a Bengaluru-based person or an agency.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the matter would be taken up further and suitable action would be taken accordingly.