10-day Mangaluru Dasara to begin on September 26

​An aerial view of Kudroli Sri Gokarnanatha temple, which is ​all set for the Dasara celebrations in Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Religious rituals and cultural programmes related to Mangaluru Dasara will begin at the Kudroli Gokarnanatha temple here on September 26. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is likely to take part in the festivities, which will be held till October 6.

Talking to reporters, president of Temple Management Committee H.N. Sairam said senior Congress leader B. Janaradhan Poojary, who was instrumental in renovation of the temple, will light the lamp on September 26 and formally begin the 10-day long programme.

Padma Shri recipients Harekala Hajabba and Amai Mahalinga Naika, Manglauru MLAs D. Vedavyas Kamath and Y. Bharath Shetty and other dignitaries will take part.

Mr. Sairam said as per the wish of Mr. Poojary, Mr. Bommai has been invited for the programme.

Harikrishna Bantwal, a member of Temple Management Committee and close aide of Mr. Poojary, said he is hopeful of the CM’s visit.

Mr. Sairam said every day during the 10-day long festival there will be pushpalankaara at 12.30 p.m. and bhajan programmes between 7 p.m. and 8.30 p.m. and cultural programmes in the evening. Lunch will be served to all devotees.

The grand Shobha Yatra of idols of Sharada Maata and Nava Durgas will start at 4 p.m. on October 5. Folk art groups from different parts of the country and tableaux will be part of the Yatra, Mr. Sairam said.

Temple Committee Treasurer R. Padmaraj said arrangement has been made for parking of more than 500 vehicles at places around the temple.