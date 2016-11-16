10-day Karavali Utsav from December 23

The 10-day long annual Karavali Utsav will be held in the city from December 23. For the first time, the event will feature a Youth Festival at Shivaram Karanth Pillikula Nisargadhama on December 23 and 24.

At a meeting to review the preparation for the event on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner K.G. Jagadeesha said the utsav would be inaugurated at Kadri Park. There would be cultural programmes at the park and Karavali Utsav grounds till December 29. There would be cultural programmes and other events at the Panambur beach between December 30 and January 1.

Mr. Jagadeesha said the 10-day long Karavali Utsav exhibition would be held at the Karavali Utsav grounds from December 23. It would have stalls showcasing handloom and handicrafts. J.R. Lobo, Mangaluru South MLA, said more government departments and companies operating in the city should showcase their works this time. District in-charge Minister B. Ramanath Rai said that 25 stalls in the exhibition area would be reserved for government departments and local companies, he said. Mr. Lobo said the the two-day long Youth festival in Pilikula would, in all likelihood, coincide with the Kambla (buffalo race) to be held at the same place. Mr. Jagadeesha said the exact date of Kambla at Pilikula would be decided by the district Kambla committee. Additional Deputy Commissioner Kumar said that 16 committees had been formed to look into various aspects related to Karavali Utsav.