10 COVID-19 deaths in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada

MANGALURU

04 July 2021 20:23 IST

As many as 10 COVID-19 patients died and 182 new cases were reported in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts on Sunday.

There were eight deaths and 154 new cases in Dakshina Kannada. Of the eight deceased, four were from Mangaluru taluk, two from other districts and one each from from Belthangady and Bantwal taluks. There are two containment zones in Belthangady taluk and one in Mangaluru taluk.

With 497 patients discharged, the number of active cases in Dakshina Kannada stood at 3,419. Of the 10.77 lakh samples tested, 9.83 lakh returned negative. The test positivity rate has come down to 1.74%. There are 29 cases of mucormycosis. A fine of ₹95.23 lakh has so far been collected in 78,105 cases of people not wearing masks and not keeping social distancing, said a bulletin from the Dakshina Kannada district administration.

In Udupi district, two deaths and 28 new cases were reported. Of the deceased, one was a 69-year-old man from Udupi and the other a 64-year-old man from Kundapur. Of the 28 new cases, 10 each were from Udupi and Kundapur taluks and eight from Karkala taluk. While 24 are under home isolation, the remaining four are in health care facilities.

With 130 patients discharged, the number of active cases stood at 821 in Udupi district. There are eight cases of mucormycosis. A fine of ₹48.68 lakh has been collected so far in 43,184 cases of norms violation, said a bulletin from the Udupi district administration.