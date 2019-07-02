10 athletes from Alva’s for world event

As many as 10 students from Alva’s Education Foundation, Moodbidri, who had represented Mangalore University, have been selected for the World University Games which started at Nepoly, Italy, on July 1.

Foundation Chairman M. Mohan Alva told reporters at Moodbidri on Tuesday that students who performed well at the All-India Inter-University Athletics Meet last year have been selected.

They include Elakkiya Dasan (400x100 relay), Praveen C. (triple jump), Abinaya Shetty (high jump), Supriya S. (high jump), Ajay Kumar (5000m), Kushmesh Kumar (half-marathon), Abhishek D. (javelin throw), Navami (4x100 Relay), Chuhan Jyothi (2000m steeple chase), and Pushpanjali (100m hurdles).

Mr. Alva said Mangalore University will bear all the expenses of the athletes amounting to nearly ₹Rs 2.3 lakh for each student. He thanked the university, Vice-Chancellor, Registrar, members of its Syndicate and head of the Physical Education Department C.K. Kishore Kumar for supporting the athletes.