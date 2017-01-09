10 areas in city covered as part of cleanliness drive

Continuing the cleanliness drive in the city and surrounding areas under the Swacch Mangaluru Abhiyaan, volunteers of different organisations cleaned 10 areas on Sunday.

It was the tenth week of the 400 cleanliness drives being organised by the Ramakrishna Mission in the third phase of the abhiyaan. As many as 173 drives have been completed so far.

Team members of Swacch Kavoor cleaned the main road of Nandanapura. Members of the Hindu Yuva Sena renovated the dilapidated bus shelter in the area and painted the shelter. Artists painted the direction boards and drew paintings carrying the message of cleanliness, a release from Ramakrishna Mutt said.

Members of Kiran Gym Friends continued to paint the pillars of the flyover at Kottara Chowki. They are being painted on Sundays for the past two months. The volunteers are cleaning pillars by washing and then painting different art works depicting messages of Swacch Mangaluru. They painted three pillars on January 8.

Students of Saraswat Education Society cleaned the Ganapathi Highschool Campus and nearby areas. They did it for the 10th consecutive week.

Team Aloysius from St. Aloysius College took up the cleanliness drive in court road. About 85 students took an active part in the drive.

Konchady Friends Circle took up the cleanliness drive in Kuntikana area. The posters stuck on the pillars of Kuntikana flyover were removed and cleaned by the volunteers. Surrounding areas were cleaned and space was created for parking vehicles by levelling the ground. The drivers of Sri Krishna Bhavan Auto Rickshaw Association cleaned the Hampankatta main road and area surrounding clock tower.

The area in front of Tokyo Market, road leading from the University College to Clock Tower and the premises of taluk panchayat office were cleaned by the members.

The students of Backward & Minority Girls Hostel cleaned the Chilimbi area. The volunteers cleaned both sides of the Chilimbi Main Road and the road dividers.

Students of K.S. Hegde Medical Academy took up the cleanliness work in Deralakatte.

People of Shivabagh Kadri cleaned the area in Shivabagh Main Road.

People of Padil area cleaned the Padil underpass and surrounding area. Heaps of garbage and stones lying under the railway bridge were removed. The roads leading to station were also cleared.