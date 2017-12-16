‘₹1 crore released for road upkeep for Paryaya festival’

Pramod Madhwaraj, Minister for Fisheries, Youth Empowerment and Sports, said on Friday that an amount of ₹1 crore had been released to the Udupi City Municipal Council (CMC) for closing potholes and repairing roads for the forthcoming Paryaya festival. He was chairing a preparatory meeting for the festival at the District Offices Complex, here.

Heads of government departments and office bearers of the Paryaya Reception Committee participated in the meeting.

Mr. Madhwaraj said that all the roads in the city should be free of potholes by December 30.

“The city should look clean and beautiful for the Paryaya festival,” he said.

Raghavendra Acharya, working president of the Paryaya Reception, urged the administration to allow the ‘Pura Pravesha’ procession on January 3 and the Paryaya festival procession on January 18 to proceed on the same route.

Mr. Madhwaraj directed the officials of the Mangalore Electricity Supply Company Ltd. (MESCOM) and BSNL to see that no wires obstructed the tableaux on the route of the procession. There should be no tableau of above 16 feet, he said.

So too, the permission of the CMC and police department should be taken for putting up banners, hoardings and buntings on the roads. At the same time, the departments should give permission for such banners, buntings and hoardings within 24 hours, he said.

Officers should take appropriate action to see that there was proper healthcare, water supply and electricity supply during the Paryaya festival.

The Tourism Department should coordinate with the Karnataka State Tourism Department (KSTDC) and organise special tour packages for the Paryaya, Mr. Madhwaraj said. The CMC should take measure to see that there were proper toilet arrangements during the festival. The street lamps should function properly during the festival.

Maintenance of cleanliness should be given priority and there should be proper disposal of wet waste. The Reception Committee should give the list of VIPs who would be participating in the festival in advance, Mr. Madhwaraj said.