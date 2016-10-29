Police Commissioner M. Chandra Sekhar has said that the police should have a say in urban planning when infrastructure works such as flyovers, underpasses and road-widening are taken up.

At an interactive session with members of the Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry recently, Mr. Sekhar said police on the ground and are aware of problems. With hands-on experience of monitoring and regulating vehicular traffic, they will definitely have opinions on infrastructure works. “We will not shirk from our responsibility of regulating traffic. But we need certain changes. We need to have a say in urban planning,” he said.

Referring to bad road engineering near Govindadasa College in Surathkal, Mr. Sekhar said while vehicles from Udupi ply on wider roads, those coming from the city have to struggle on single lanes. There was need of a permanent solution, he said.