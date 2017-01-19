Mangaluru

‘We’ll stop ‘discharge’ ofsewage into Netravathi’

Feigning ignorance about the reported direct discharge of sewage into the Netravathi river course upstream the Thumbe Vented Dam in Bantwal town as alleged by the former Minister J. Krishna Palemar, Deputy Commissioner K.G. Jagadeesha on Wednesday said that he would examine the issue and take steps to prevent such discharge if any.

Asked about the district administration’s response to Mr. Palemar’s press conference on Tuesday where he had levelled the charges with pictures and videos, Mr. Jagadeesha said that he was not aware of the allegations.

Charge

Mr. Palemar had said that sewage, including refuse from a slaughterhouse, was being directly let into the Netravathi, just upstream the Thumbe dam, the only source of drinking water for Mangaluru city.

