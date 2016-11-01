‘There were attempts to divert investigation’

City Police Commissioner M. Chandra Sekhar has applauded Vasudeva Asranna, the hereditary Muktesar of Kateel Durgaparameshwari Temple, and his family members for standing with the police in the probe into the dacoity case.

Mr. Sekhar told presspersons here on Monday that some people had put out posts on social networking sites giving different versions on the dacoity at the house of Vasudeva Asranna on October 4.

Deadline

They had also set a deadline for the police to catch the culprits. “I do not know what was their intention. But it looked like an attempt to divert our investigation,” he said.

Mr. Sekhar said that Mr. Asranna and his family members did not go by such posts and stood with the police to provide them time to properly investigate the case. “The attempt by those people failed,” Mr. Sekhar said.

Support

“We have caught the real accused in this case,” Mr. Sekhar said. The investigation team received a good support from the people in finding the accused.

Mr. Sekhar said they would investigate about these mischievous posts on after the arrest of another six persons involved in the case.

