‘Student accused of slapping principal has a history of misbehaviour’

The final-year BBA student Mohammed Shanavaz, who is accused of assaulting slapping college principal Michael Santhumayor, has a history of misconduct, according to lecturers of Milagres College.

Shanavaz has been accused of assaulting Michael Santhumayor on the college premises on Thursday afternoon after he was informed of shortage of attendance that prevents him from writing a semester examination.

Lecturers told reporters here on Friday that Shanavaz had been warned 18 times for his misconduct in the last two years.

Few weeks ago he was warned for allegedly tearing the attendance register and abusing a lecturer.

Following each instance of misconduct, he has given a affidavit assuring of good conduct.

These lecturers said that the college principal did not take action against the Shanavaz in the interest of student’s career.

Catholic Sabha Mangaluru Pradesh president Anil Lobo said that police should arrest the student in another three days.

If they fail to do, they will be closing down 25,000 educational institutions in Dakshina Kannada and Kasaragod for a day as a protest.

Mr. Lobo said the offence of assaulting a lecturer by a student to as serious as corporal punishment.