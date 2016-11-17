‘Sports policy to have chapter for the differently abled’

Minister of State for Youth Empowerment and Sports, Pramod Madhwaraj, on Wednesday said the sports policy that is being prepared is likely to be announced in the next State Budget, and differently abled will be among those in focus.
He said the policy would have a separate chapter for differently-abled persons, considering their efforts even at the international level. He said he has already held consultation programmes with stakeholders in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Udupi and Kalaburagi, and another round is slated in Belagavi on November 25.
The policy has to provide incentives such as grace marks and attendance to students participating in sports activities. As such, his department has to hold dialogues with other departments. . Inter-departmental consultations will start soon, the Minister said, as the idea is to make sports attractive academically.
