‘Reawaken research in science’

Nitte University Vice-Chancellor S. Ramananda Shetty has underlined the need for reawakening research in science through the initiatives of the government, including Make in India, Digital India, Creative India etc.

He was speaking after inaugurating a one-day workshop on ‘Patenting and IPR Protection’ organised by the university here recently.

The workshop was held to raise awareness among the young researchers on the need for patenting and technology commercialisation.

He said the government initiatives spoke of innovation in science for the benefit of humankind through intervention in healthcare, food security and effective environmental management.

Mr. Shetty exalted the contributions made by Chief Guest Kishore Paknikar, director in-charge, Agharkar Research Institute (Autonomous Institute of Department of Science and Technology, Government of India), Pune through the many patents that have led to technologies in the field of medicine, agriculture, metallurgy and nanotechnology and asked the audience to emulate him.

The workshop director Indrani Karunasagar felt the need for such a workshop, as much of the research done by scientists, doctors and other professionals remained in volumes of thesis adoring the racks of the library. Even researches of a high quality that could be protected by Intellectual Property Rights have never seen it develop into technologies and patents.