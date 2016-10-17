‘Quality teaching must for any institution’

Quality teaching is a must for any educational institution, said Ram Narayan, vice-president of Faculty Development and Alumni Affairs, Manipal University, at Manipal on Friday. He was addressing the delegates at the pre-convention workshop of the 21st annual convention of the Association of Pharmaceutical Teachers of India (APTI) held at Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences. “Curriculum, teacher power and student learning are important aspects of learning,” he said.

KLK Paranjothy, Emeritus Professor, Aditya Bangalore Institute of Pharmacy Education and Research, Bengaluru and director, Bangalore Allergy Centre, Bengaluru, Karnataka, chaired the session.

Sudhakar Nayak, director of Manipal Centre for Professional and Personal Development, and professor, Department of Biochemistry, KMC, Manipal spoke on the best ways for effective teaching.

The workshop, with the theme “roadmap for teaching and evaluation in pharmacy education” and a symposium on “pharmaceutical research facilitation” held in the afternoon were a prelude to the national convention APTICON 2016.