‘Public participation vital in policy making’

Public participation in policy making and execution will help combat corruption that hinders the development of the country, Deputy Commissioner K.G. Jagadeesha has said.

Speaking at the valedictory function of the vigilance awareness week programme of Central Excise, Service Tax and Customs Commissionerate here on Friday, he said that the people’s view should be taken during policy formulation.

They should also be actively involved in policy execution. These steps along with technology support would bring a qualitative change in the administration that would effectively combat corruption.

Customs Commissioner M. Subramanyam said that with the adoption of information technology, the department’s interface with trade had drastically reduced and priority was for trade facilitation.

Prizes were given to winners of various competitions.